Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Melvin Hanley Obituary
Melvin Hanley

LANCASTER - Melvin Hanley, 88, Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Melvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for heroic actions during the Battle of Pork Chop Hill. He worked for many years as an engineer with Rockwell International. Melvin was a Kentucky Colonel and he was a member of the American Legion, Baltimore V.F.W., Masons, and Shriners.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jane Hanley; grandsons, William Hanley and Robert (Jennifer) Hanley; great grandchildren, Audrey Martins, Jayden Martins, Elye Martins, and Ava Hanley; sisters, Annie (Bob) Stanley and Carolyn Fisk; and longtime companion, Norma Studer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Tyo Hanley; son, Michael Hanley; parents, William and Iva Hanley; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Monday at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Donations may be made in memory of Melvin to the .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 21, 2019
