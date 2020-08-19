1/
Melvin L. Miller
Melvin L. Miller

LANCASTER - Melvin L. Miller 86 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was a retired Brick Mason with the Bricklayers Local Union #55. He was a life member of the Tri County Sportsmen's Club and a member of the Flying FORKS in Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emmalu; son, Michael (Sharon) Miller; daughter, Melissa L. (Donald) Sturgill all of Canal Winchester, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael E. Miller, Ty Nathan Smith and Amy Elizabeth Smith; great grandchild, Jordan Cooper Moore; brother, Vernon Miller of Georgia and a niece and nephew.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Edna Miller.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will follow in Lithopolis Cemetery. Friends may visit 2 hours prior the service on Friday at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
