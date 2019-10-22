Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Melvin M. Rauber


1937 - 2019
Melvin M. Rauber Obituary
Melvin M. Rauber

Baltimore - Melvin M. Rauber, age 81 of Baltimore, died Oct 21, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical center. He was born to the late Merritt and Glorene Crist Raber in Basil, OH on Dec. 22, 1937. He was a member of the Ohio Nat'l Gaurd, enjoyed playing volleyball, car magazines, mowing, farm toys, and was a connoisseur of food. He was a farmer who enjoyed spending time with is family and friends an will greatly be missed. He is survived by his sister, Favonia A. Rauber Marquart; nieces and nephews, Terri (Kevin) Legan, Daniel (Penny) Marquart, and Ryan (Dana) Marquart; aunt, Minnie Mae Grile, and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thanks to FMC ICU, Elaine and staff and also to Main St. Terrace Care Center, Heidi and staff.A funeral service will take place on Friday at 11:00AM at the Johnson- Smith Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Steve Rath. Burial will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 9AM until 11AM on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Download Now