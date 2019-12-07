|
|
Meriam Custer
Lancaster - Meriam A. Custer, 94, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on September 4, 1925, in Canal Winchester to the late Omer and Mary (Carpenter) Manson. Meriam worked at Herman Manufacturing and Sims Miesse Garden Store. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Olivedale Senior Citizens.
Meriam is survived by her daughter Carol (John) Poorman of Somerset; sons Dr. Dennis (Debi) Custer of Ashland, OH and David (Angie) Custer of Mt. Perry, OH; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters Betty Smith, Mary Short, and Kathryn (Harold) Watkins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years James L. Custer, her parents, granddaughter Megan Custer, brothers Ted, Wendell, and Richard Manson, and a sister Dorothy Franklin.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Buckeye for their compassion and care given to Meriam in these recent years. While there, she enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzles and Wii Bowling with many of her dear friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Lancaster or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH 43130.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019