Michael A. Carroll



Lancaster - Michael Allen Carroll, 52 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8th, 1968 in Lancaster, Ohio to Daniel and Sharon Carroll. He was a Graduate of Lancaster High School and had worked for Anchor Hocking for over 25 years. He enjoyed playing video games and reading. He especially enjoyed reading the Bible.



Michael is survived by his loving wife, Rose; mother, Sharon Wilkin; siblings, Steve (Stephanie) Carrol and their children, Seth, Shane, and Shelby; Penny (Ricky) Rose; and Cheryl Carroll; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Carroll; grandmother, Ruth Metty; and grandparents, Kenneth and Nelly Carroll.



Per Michael's wishes Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life is to take place at a later date.









