Michael "Beetle" Bailey
LANCASTER - Michael "Beetle" Bailey, 64, of Lancaster, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1954, in Lancaster to the late Charles and Dorothy Bailey.
Michael was a 1973 graduate of Lancaster High School and he worked for Diamond Power for 29 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing golf. Michael was a loving husband, father, and Papaw.
Michael is survived by his wife, Thelma Bailey; children, Melissa (Tony) Bowersock and Brian (Erica Walker) Bailey; grandchildren, Colton and Audrey Bowersock and Ava Bailey; uncle, Robert Bailey; cousin, Connie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul (Debbie) Bright, Frank (Kathy) Bright, Deborah Reuter, Donna (Drake) Winters, and Ray Schlaegel; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Frank and Charlotte Bright; sister-in-law, Irene Schlaegle; and brothers-in-law, George Bright and John Reuter.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster with Reverend Diana Gugel officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.
Special thank you to Dr. Ralph Romaker for 40 years of care, Dr. Kanwaljit Singh and staff, and FairHoPe Hospice nurses and caregivers for the wonderful care they provided Michael and his family.
Donations may be made in memory of Michael to FairHoPe Hospice or the . Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019