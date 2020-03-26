|
|
Michael E. Trowbridge
Michael E. Trowbridge, 75, of Lakeview and formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine. He was born in Lancaster on March 6, 1945, to William E. and Betty L. (Justice) Trowbridge.
Mike married Barbara Krock on June 17, 1995, and she survives in Lakeview. He is also survived by step-children: Julia (Mario) Krock Hernandez of Powell, Stephen (Sheila) Krock of Jumbo, and Michael (Lay) Krock of Chandler, Arizona; four grandchildren: Madison, Kinsey, Amber, and Hayden Krock; his mother Betty Trowbridge of Thornville; sister Judy (Harvey) Irvin of Thornville; niece Stacy (Rob) Pierce; nephew Kyle Mathews; two great-nieces; special friends Carol (the late Bruce) Jones of Lancaster, and Marc Schmauch. Mike was preceded in death by his father, William E. Trowbridge.
A 1963 graduate of Lancaster High School, he completed a Tool & Die apprenticeship program and was drafted into the US Army and served 2 years during the Vietnam War. A Tool & Die maker by trade, he retired from American Showa (Sunbury, Ohio) in 2012. Mike and Barbara moved to Indian Lake in 2015. He loved his family, enjoyed telling stories, and had a great sense of humor. Mike was an avid reader, and enjoyed classic cars, golfing, boating and fishing. He will be missed by many friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, 804 W. Diamond Ave, Ste 210, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20878, the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214, or the Indian Lake Watershed Project, 324 County Road 11, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.
Mike requested his body be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020