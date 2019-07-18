Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Michael Eaton Sr.


1952 - 2019
Michael Eaton Sr. Obituary
Michael Eaton, Sr.

Lancaster - Michael R. Eaton Sr., 66 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at THE Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born on August 31, 1952 in Lancaster to the late Paul E. and Rose Mary (Heston) Eaton. Mike retired after 17 years working in the distribution center at Anchor Hocking. He was an avid bowler and was recently inducted into the Lancaster Bowling Hall of Fame. Mike also enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Wanda J. (Miller) Eaton; daughter Wendy (Gordon June) Jacobs, son Michael (Melissa) Eaton, Jr., son Mickey (Crystal) Eaton; 10 grandchildren; brother Gerald (Joyce) Eaton, sister Susan Miller, brother Ron (Diana) Eaton; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Maynard, sister Ester Henderly and brothers Paul Eaton Jr., William Eaton and Tim Eaton.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 18, 2019
