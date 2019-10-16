|
Michael Griggs
Millersport - Michael A. Griggs age 54 of Millersport, OH passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Michael was dearly loved and cherished by his parents Tom and Linda (Tiller) Griggs, his wife of 28 years Pauline (Jewell) Griggs, and his daughter Hayley Griggs. Visitation will be at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 8630 Refugee Road in Pickerington, OH 43147 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life service by Fr. Kevin D. Beesley of St Andrews will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be to St. Andrew's Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019