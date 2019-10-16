Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
8630 Refugee Road
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
8630 Refugee Road
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Griggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Griggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Griggs Obituary
Michael Griggs

Millersport - Michael A. Griggs age 54 of Millersport, OH passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Michael was dearly loved and cherished by his parents Tom and Linda (Tiller) Griggs, his wife of 28 years Pauline (Jewell) Griggs, and his daughter Hayley Griggs. Visitation will be at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 8630 Refugee Road in Pickerington, OH 43147 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life service by Fr. Kevin D. Beesley of St Andrews will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be to St. Andrew's Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now