Michael Hayes
Lancaster - Michael T. Hayes, age 57 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 2, 1962 in Millville, NJ, the son of James O. Hayes and the late Beverly (Biller) Hayes. Mike was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He loved helping others and was always willing to volunteer to help those in need.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Hayes, of Columbus and Gabrielle Hayes, of Lexington, KY; father, James O. Hayes, of Lancaster; brother, Jim (Sherry) Hayes, Jr., of Lexington, KY; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly (Biller) Hayes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held prior to the Mass.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 424 Locust St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019