Michael Holliday



Pleasantville - Michael E. Holliday, 58, of Cattail Road, Pleasantville ended his quick but fierce battle with cancer on Thursday afternoon, May 28th at the Pickering Hospice. Through his faith and AA, Mike had been free of alcohol for 1227 days (3 years & 4 months). The son of Lawrence and Mona Holliday of Holliday Farm in Pleasantville. Mike had been recruited by Woody Hayes while playing football at Fairfield Union High School, but chose to remain on the family farm, his residence at the time of his death. He is survived by his daughter, Samantha; grandson, Karter Campbell; son Michael L.; many friends and supporters from the AA community; dear friend and neighboring farmer, Max Miller; and his sponsor and longtime friend, Attorney J. Tullis Rogers of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mike overcame many of life's obstacles to maintain his wonderful sense of humor and to continue to improve himself on a day to day basis. At his best, he was grateful and polite, and at his worst he could be petulant and angry, like the rest of us! No services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Pickering House or Fairfield County ADAMH.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store