Michael McCabe
Canal Winchester - Michael K. McCabe, 62 of Canal Winchester, passed away unexpectedly at his home. A graduate of Lancaster High School class of 1976, and a graduate of The Ohio State University. He worked for the State of Ohio as a Medicaid fraud investigator. Born to Frederick and Lee Ann (Bosch) McCabe.
He is survived by his brother, Mark (Teresa) McCabe of New Concord, OH; nephews, Christopher (Kay) McCabe of Zanesville, OH, Kyle (Kelly) Porter of Norwich, OH and Kasey Porter of Zanesville, OH; nieces Lee Ann (Zach) Darling of Cincinnati, OH and Carlie (Adam) Hayes of Zanesville, OH. He also leaves behind Penny and Parker, his two precious Maltese dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Per his request, he will be cremated. A memorial service will take place at Sheridan Funeral Home on Saturday November 16, 2019. Calling hour will be 9am with the service beginning at 10 am. followed by a private burial.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2019