Michael Nicolia
Lancaster - Michael Edward Nicolia, 74 passed away on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Michael was born on July 22nd, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Opal Nicolia.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Pat; daughter, Connie (Phil) Eyth; son, John Nicolia; step-son, Steve (Dena) Agin; brothers, Jerry Nicolia and K.C. (Sharon) Nicolia; sister, Nina (Phil) Bernard; sister in law, Carol Nicolia; as well as many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Margaret Sundeen; brother, Ted Nicolia; and sister in law, Joyce Nicolia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Michael's request, Cremation is to take place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019