Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nicolia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Nicolia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Nicolia Obituary
Michael Nicolia

Lancaster - Michael Edward Nicolia, 74 passed away on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Michael was born on July 22nd, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Opal Nicolia.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Pat; daughter, Connie (Phil) Eyth; son, John Nicolia; step-son, Steve (Dena) Agin; brothers, Jerry Nicolia and K.C. (Sharon) Nicolia; sister, Nina (Phil) Bernard; sister in law, Carol Nicolia; as well as many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Margaret Sundeen; brother, Ted Nicolia; and sister in law, Joyce Nicolia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Michael's request, Cremation is to take place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now