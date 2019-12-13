Services
Michael R. Rigsby

Lancaster - Michael R. "Mike" Rigsby, age 66 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 13, 1952 in Louisa, KY, son of the late Harlan D. "Jack" and Garnet M. (Moore) Rigsby. Mike loved classic Ford cars and telling jokes. He especially loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Susan A. (Weimann) Rigsby; children, Rob (Brooke) Rigsby and Michelle (Chris) White, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jack Rigsby and Kaitlyn White; sister, Sandy (Ron) Cox, of Rockbridge; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bud Rigsby; sisters, Carol Combs and Janie Weidner.

Arrangements and service information will be announced later by SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Cremation has been arranged in the care of the funeral home. Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
