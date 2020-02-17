|
|
Michael Rennick
Lancaster - Michael James Rennick, age 40 of Lancaster died February 16th, 2020. Mike was born in Ashtabula on July 9th, 1979. He was a 1997 Lancaster high school graduate who greatly enjoyed sports and Computers. He previously worked at Hammond's Clothiers, did I.T. work for Stebelton, Aranda, and Snider Law Firm; worked alongside good friend Dan Neeley at Blue Gill Computers, was a Property manager for the Hamilton Group, and was currently the V.P. of Purchasing and Property Managing at Horizon. Mike loved watching the Redwings, Blue Jackets, the Cleveland Indians, and the Browns. He enjoyed playing hockey and was a past Jr. Champ at Pleasant Valley Golf. Mike volunteered at Maywood Mission and the foundation dinners. Mike enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and loved to be around his nieces and nephews. His humorous personality, contagious laugh, and his beaming smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by his father, Jim (Debbie Kimball) Rennick; mother, Patricia (Glen) Newman; step-siblings, Jerod (Bethann) Boggess, Trish Newman, Kristen (Patrick) Smith; and step-nieces and nephews, Kylie, Patrick, and Kelsey Smith, Dameon and Jade Newman, and John Darby Boggess.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Ella) Fitzer and James (Patricia) Rennick.
A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10:30 AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home followed by entombment at the Forest Rose Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM Thursday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Mike's name to the Lighthouse, PO Box 215 Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020