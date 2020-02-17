Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rennick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Rennick


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Rennick Obituary
Michael Rennick

Lancaster - Michael James Rennick, age 40 of Lancaster died February 16th, 2020. Mike was born in Ashtabula on July 9th, 1979. He was a 1997 Lancaster high school graduate who greatly enjoyed sports and Computers. He previously worked at Hammond's Clothiers, did I.T. work for Stebelton, Aranda, and Snider Law Firm; worked alongside good friend Dan Neeley at Blue Gill Computers, was a Property manager for the Hamilton Group, and was currently the V.P. of Purchasing and Property Managing at Horizon. Mike loved watching the Redwings, Blue Jackets, the Cleveland Indians, and the Browns. He enjoyed playing hockey and was a past Jr. Champ at Pleasant Valley Golf. Mike volunteered at Maywood Mission and the foundation dinners. Mike enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and loved to be around his nieces and nephews. His humorous personality, contagious laugh, and his beaming smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Mike is survived by his father, Jim (Debbie Kimball) Rennick; mother, Patricia (Glen) Newman; step-siblings, Jerod (Bethann) Boggess, Trish Newman, Kristen (Patrick) Smith; and step-nieces and nephews, Kylie, Patrick, and Kelsey Smith, Dameon and Jade Newman, and John Darby Boggess.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Ella) Fitzer and James (Patricia) Rennick.

A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10:30 AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home followed by entombment at the Forest Rose Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM Thursday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Mike's name to the Lighthouse, PO Box 215 Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -