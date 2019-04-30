|
Michael Riley Sullivan
Lancaster - Michael Riley Sullivan, 78, of Lancaster, passed away after a brief but intense battle with cancer on April 25, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh, WI to the late George and Lillian Sullivan on April 15, 1941.
Mike was a proud father of four, and an honorable veteran of the Vietnam War. He will be fondly remembered for his jolly nature, easy laugh, and wry sense of humor. Mike loved his Irish Wolfhounds and was incredibly handy. He enjoyed working with wood, and building toolsheds, toy boxes and many other things, most of them bigger than they needed to be. He was also an avid gardener, golfer, and proud holder of three hole-in-one trophies.
Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Sullivan; daughters, Kelly (John) Danks, Shannon (Rob) Treynor, and Kerry (Rob) Beckwith; son, Sean (Megan) Sullivan; grandchildren, Ellen, Jack, Lily, Hobbes, Maureen, Ben, Michael, Danny, Evelyn, and Saoirse; cousin, Sandra Lautenschlager of Boynton Beach, FL; and beloved pet dog, Conan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Patrick Sullivan.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 AM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday. Reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Lutheran Social Services, 1681 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019