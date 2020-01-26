|
|
Michael Smith
Laurelville - Michael A. Smith, 48 of Laurelville, OH formerly of Austintown, OH passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He was born on April 19, 1971 in Lancaster. Michael was in construction for many years in the Youngstown area, most recently he was working at Rural King in Circleville, OH. Michael loved the outdoors especially going hunting and fishing.
Michael is survived by his children Jordan Smith of Canfield, OH, Abigail Smith of Batavia, OH and Collin Smith of Austintown, OH, father and step mother Edgar and Rita Smith of Laurelville, mother and step father Marie and Ron Moneypenny of Lancaster, OH; sisters and brother in laws Michella (John) Wells of Lancaster, OH, Teresa (Jim) Lees of Attica, IN, Jamie (Keith) Prosser of Columbus, OH and Nicole (Shaun) Rispoli of Lancaster, OH; nieces and nephews, 4 great nephews, and lots of dear friends. Michael loved his family dearly and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date in April 2020. Cremation will be handled with care by the Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate-now/.To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020