Mignon Spitler



Lancaster - Lancaster, Ohio, Mignon A. Spitler, 93, passed away on July 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 26, 1926 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Flavie and Joseph Muck.



She is survived by her son, David (Karen) Spitler of Canal Winchester, Ohio; sister, Josephine Redd of Lancaster, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Adam and Misty Swearingen; four step great-grandchildren; step granddaughter, Vanessa Swearingen; special nieces and nephews; special great nieces and nephews; special friends and neighbors.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Keith; parents; sisters and brothers; sister in law, Deloris and brother in law, Donald Dill.



A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Roger Quay from St. Paul Lutheran Church. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.



Memorial may be given in Mignon's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 125 North Eastwood Ave, Lancaster, OH or to a local Hospice.









