Mike Rigsby
Lancaster - Michael R. "Mike" Rigsby, age 66 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 13, 1952 in Louisa, KY, son of the late Harlan D. "Jack" and Garnet M. (Moore) Rigsby. Mike loved classic Ford cars and telling jokes. He especially loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Susan A. (Weimann) Rigsby; children, Rob (Brooke) Rigsby and Michelle (Chris) White, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jack Rigsby and Kaitlyn White; sister, Sandy (Ron) Cox, of Rockbridge; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bud Rigsby; sisters, Carol Combs and Janie Weidner.
A memorial visitation and service time will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Salvation Army Church, 228 W. Hubert Ave., Lancaster. To celebrate Mike's love of Fords, please consider wearing a Ford or blue shirt to his service. Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019