Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred "Sue" Crabtree


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred "Sue" Crabtree Obituary
Mildred "Sue" Crabtree

Westerville - Mildred E. "Sue" Crabtree, 82, of Westerville, formerly of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Columbus Colony for Elderly Care, Westerville. She was born on February 4, 1937 in Amanda, OH to the late Beaman and Ruby (Peterson) Morrison. Sue retired from Mann's Nursing Home.

Sue is survived by her daughters Pamela (Allen) Ferguson, Jr. and Tonya (Vernon) Roof, son Robert Lutz Jr., 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and a sister, many nieces and nephews, lifelong friend Gerry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Audrey Morrison, 1st husband Robert H. Lutz Sr., 2nd husband Robert L. Crabtree, daughter Brenda K. Lutz, son Chris Lutz, a brother and 2 sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will be on Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and on Wednesday from 11:00AM to the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sheridan Funeral Home to assist with expenses. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -