Mildred "Sue" Crabtree
Westerville - Mildred E. "Sue" Crabtree, 82, of Westerville, formerly of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Columbus Colony for Elderly Care, Westerville. She was born on February 4, 1937 in Amanda, OH to the late Beaman and Ruby (Peterson) Morrison. Sue retired from Mann's Nursing Home.
Sue is survived by her daughters Pamela (Allen) Ferguson, Jr. and Tonya (Vernon) Roof, son Robert Lutz Jr., 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and a sister, many nieces and nephews, lifelong friend Gerry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Audrey Morrison, 1st husband Robert H. Lutz Sr., 2nd husband Robert L. Crabtree, daughter Brenda K. Lutz, son Chris Lutz, a brother and 2 sisters.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will be on Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and on Wednesday from 11:00AM to the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sheridan Funeral Home to assist with expenses. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020