Upper Arlington - Mildred L. Estep, age 90, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died on May 30 at her home.



Preceded in death by husband of 47 years, Willis C. Estep Sr.; parents Clarence L. Palmer and Inez Palmer DeVaux; brother Harold Palmer Jr.; sister Nellie Robinson; brother-in-law William Robinson Jr.; brother-in-law Ronald Estep; sister-in-law Betty Estep; and sister-in-law Margaret Palmer.



A product of The Great Recession, "Millie" was born on Feb. 2, 1929 and raised in the small Fairfield County town of Baltimore, Ohio. After graduating from Liberty Union High School in 1949, she spent several years carpooling to downtown Columbus to work at Capital Finance and also worked at National City Bank in Cleveland. Soon after marrying Willis in 1951, Millie began her most satisfying career as a homemaker and loving mother of son Bill.



While her husband worked for Conrail and traveled each week, Millie made certain everything went smoothly at home. Mom was a loving and caring person who will be greatly missed by those who knew her best. She loved her dachshund, Pepper, and enjoyed rooting for the Buckeyes' football and men's basketball teams. She is survived by son Willis (Bill) Estep Jr. of Columbus; friends Amy Seeds and Becky Grogan; and several nieces and nephews. There was a private graveside service.



Those who wish may contribute to the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 W.



Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 9, 2019