Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St Peters
150 E Mulberry St
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peters
150 E Mulberry St
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Labus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Labus


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Labus Obituary
Mildred Labus

Lancaster - Mildred Marie Labus, known a Mille passed away at age 95 on July 10, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Communities in Lancaster. She was born in 1924 in Cleveland, daughter of Anna and Henry Krukemeier. She was nic-named Cookie by her school friends, a name that her husband and family affectionately adopted. She met her husband Roger Labus at a young age at Faith Lutheran in Cleveland. They were married in 1946 following Rogers's service in the Army during WW 2. The children, Diana, David and Daniel were raised in Lancaster after brief stays in Tiffin and Athens. She is survived by David and Sally (Hyle) Labus of Lancaster, Daniel and Jean (Calland) Labus of Indianapolis, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her brother Walter and her daughter Diana (Robert) Heiskell of Noblesville, IN. Mildred was a stay-at-home mom but also assisted at Labus Jewelers during busy seasons. She was a leader in Cub Scouts, Luther League, PTA at East School, was a volunteer at the library and a greeter and Sunday School teacher at St. Peter's Lutheran. She enjoyed nature, the night sky, flower arranging, travel, Florida beaches, golf and rooting for the NY Yankees.

A Memorial service will be held August 31 at 11 am at St Peters,150 E Mulberry St, Lancaster with visitation at 10:30. An online guestbook is available at www.haltemanfettdyer.com In lieu of flowers, Mille would be pleased with memorial gifts to St. Peters or www.samaritanspurse.org
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now