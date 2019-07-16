Mildred Labus



Lancaster - Mildred Marie Labus, known a Mille passed away at age 95 on July 10, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Communities in Lancaster. She was born in 1924 in Cleveland, daughter of Anna and Henry Krukemeier. She was nic-named Cookie by her school friends, a name that her husband and family affectionately adopted. She met her husband Roger Labus at a young age at Faith Lutheran in Cleveland. They were married in 1946 following Rogers's service in the Army during WW 2. The children, Diana, David and Daniel were raised in Lancaster after brief stays in Tiffin and Athens. She is survived by David and Sally (Hyle) Labus of Lancaster, Daniel and Jean (Calland) Labus of Indianapolis, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her brother Walter and her daughter Diana (Robert) Heiskell of Noblesville, IN. Mildred was a stay-at-home mom but also assisted at Labus Jewelers during busy seasons. She was a leader in Cub Scouts, Luther League, PTA at East School, was a volunteer at the library and a greeter and Sunday School teacher at St. Peter's Lutheran. She enjoyed nature, the night sky, flower arranging, travel, Florida beaches, golf and rooting for the NY Yankees.



A Memorial service will be held August 31 at 11 am at St Peters,150 E Mulberry St, Lancaster with visitation at 10:30. An online guestbook is available at www.haltemanfettdyer.com In lieu of flowers, Mille would be pleased with memorial gifts to St. Peters or www.samaritanspurse.org Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019