Grove City - Mildred Rae Leyshon passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Grove City, OH.

Mildred was proud to have been the office manager for Dr. Gordon Snider for 33 ½ years.

She was born in Charleston WV, to Rufus and Ruth Clendenen who preceded her in death as well as her husband, William R. Leyshon Jr. Survivors include her son, Michael W. (Laura) Leyshon; grandsons, Patrick (Dylan Burroughs), and Dylan Leyshon; Patrick and Dylan's mother, Denise (Dr. Grant Schmidt) Leyshon; great granddaughter, Kiandra Oiler; aunt, Marie Briggs; and other family and many friends.

A private service for the family will take place at a later date.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019
