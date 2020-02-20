|
|
Mildred Ruth Collen
October 11, 1930 - February 17, 2020
Mildred Ruth Collen of Laurels of Worthington, OH formerly of Lancaster, OH and Trade, TN, passed away February 17, 2020. Mildred was born on October 11, 1930 in Tazwell, TN to Monley Collins and Fluie Horton Collins.
Ruth loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. She is best known for her famous recipe box and her chicken and noodles.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Darlene Collen-Stalter (Columbus, OH); son, Tom (Nicki) Collen (Alpharetta, GA); Grandchildren: Jason Stalter, Jonathan Stalter, Connor Collen, Reese Collen and Logan Collen; Great-Grandchildren: Chaise Wohrer, Ava Stalter and David Stalter, and many Nieces and Nephews in Sebring, OH and Trade, TN. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David E. Collen; grandson, Joshua David Stalter; seven brothers and sisters, and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lancaster Vineyard Church, 431 Whiley Rd. SW, Lancaster, OH 43130 with Pastor Joel Seymour officiating. Family and Friends are welcome to visit an hour prior to the service, and are invited to stay for a light meal at the church immediately following the service.
Caring cremation has taken place at the Shaw Davis Funeral Home, Columbus, OH, with burial to follow at a later date at the family cemetery on the mountain in Trade, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses are being accepted at the church, or may be sent to Darlene Stalter, 118 Graceland Blvd., #159, Columbus, OH 43214. To send an online condolence and/or share a memory, please go to: www.shaw-davis.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020