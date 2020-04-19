|
Mildred Stevens
Amanda - Mildred "Millie" Stevens, age 92 of Amanda passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Country Lane Gardens. She was born May 14, 1927 in Vinton County, daughter of the late Floyd and Grace (VanFossen) Francis. Millie loved gardening and her cats. She worked as a caregiver for many years, providing in-home care. She loved her family and her animals.
She is survived by her children, Sally Miller, of Logan, Nancy Enmen, of Sugar Grove, Brent Stevens, of Canal Winchester, and Becky (John) Sims, of Pleasantville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Betty Stevens, of Amanda; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Stevens; children, Debra Bope and Brian Stevens; daughter in law, Tracy Stevens; infant granddaughter, Amanda Stevens; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private service with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville will be conducted by Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Friends may make memorial contributions to the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Millie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Paula, Nancy, and Michelle for the love and care they provided to her.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020