Miriam (Seever) Peters
BALTIMORE - Miriam Ruth Peters 87 of Baltimore, Ohio passed from this life to her eternal home on October 4, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1933 to her late parents, Charles C. Seever and Lillie R. (Poling) Seever. She was a graduate of Liberty Union High School Class of 1951.
Miriam was united in marriage on June 19, 1954 to her husband, Jim Peters for 66 years and resided with him in Baltimore.
She is survived by her husband Jim, Son Randy (Jackie) Peters as well as her daughter Michele (Scott) Snedeger celebrate her life along with six grandchildren; Chad (Jodie) Snedeger, Amber Snedeger, Ross (Brittany) Peters, Rachel (Vasily) Shatalov, Cherice (Jeremy) Brown, and Joel Snedeger. She is also survived by her sister June Halsey, six great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mariam was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Wade Boring as well as her brother and sister-in-law ralph and Sharma Seever and her brother-in-law Carl Halsey.
She worked for North American Aviation and later she provided child care for teachers at Liberty Union Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.
Miriam played the organ at the Baltimore Apostolic Church for 40 years and a member of New Life Christian Center.
Funeral service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at New Life Christian Center with Pastor Gary Keller officiating. Burial will follow in Union Evangelical Cemetery, Baltimore, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
