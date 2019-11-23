|
Mona E. Ruff
Lancaster - Mona E. Ruff, 90 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at the Pickering House. Mona was born on February 14th, 1929 in Fairfield County, OH to the late William and Cathryn Swarner. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, a retired employee of Cyril Scott and donated her time to the food pantry and caring for her family. Mona also loved watching the Buckeyes.
She is survived by her children, Victoria (Robert) Bean, Kirk (Ellen) Ruff, Bret (Kay) Ruff, Donald A. (Jane) Ruff; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald L. Ruff; and her brother, William G. Swarner.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 10AM at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (5575 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd NE, Lancaster, OH 43130) with Pastor Karen Kepner officiating. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation is to take place on Monday from 3PM-7PM at the church.
The family suggests contributions to Grace Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Food Pantry in Mona's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019