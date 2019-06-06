|
Mona Lee (Bobbitt) Santrock
Lancaster - Mona Lee (Bobbitt) Santrock, 93 of Lancaster, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior at the Pickering House on Wednesday, June 4, 2019.
Our hearts are broken but she will forever be cherished and loved by surviving her daughters, Becky (Ray) Sells of Lancaster, Ohio, Robin Ratliff of Bremen, Ohio, Marlena (Wayne) Workman of Logan, Ohio; sisters, Joann Martin of Lancaster, Ohio, Mary Lou (Stan) Weisbrod of Pennsylvania; loving grandmother to 12; great grandma to 19 and great great grandma; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buel "Sandy" Santrock, sons, Kenneth Bobbitt, William "Billy" Santrock and Ronnie, daughter, Christina Santrock, mother, Lillian Snoor and father, Raymond Bobbitt, sister, Louise O'Tero, brothers, Danny Bobbitt and Roger Bobbitt.
Our mother loved cooking, baking, owning The Y Restaurant in Amanda OH, catering business and ice cream truck in Lancaster in the 60's and 70's.
She loved worshiping Jesus, fishing, dancing, singing, watching her favorite game shows and lovingly spending time with her family. She was truly the peacemaker of the family. A joyful giver to the homeless, missions around the world and her beloved family.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Stan Weisbrod (brother-in-law) officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 2019