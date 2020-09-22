Mona Overton
Lancaster - Mona Overton age 83, of Lancaster Ohio, passed away September 7th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Orville and Opal Adams McAnnally on January 16th, 1937 in Garden City, Alabama. She was a devout member of the Community of Christ, where she would put her piano and organ skills to good use. She was a 1955 graduate of Hunceville High School where she was a cheerleader and played in the Band.
She is survived by her children, Mike Johnson, Misty Viscarri, Mitchell (Heather) Overton, Matthew Overton, Thomas (Willa) Overton, William O. (Gabrielle) Overton Jr; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William O. Overton Sr; parents; brother, Roger McAnnally
Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Cheryl Payne on Oct 4th, at 2:30 PM at Community of Christ at, 3396 Wheeling Rd. NE Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com