1/1
Mona Overton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Overton

Lancaster - Mona Overton age 83, of Lancaster Ohio, passed away September 7th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Orville and Opal Adams McAnnally on January 16th, 1937 in Garden City, Alabama. She was a devout member of the Community of Christ, where she would put her piano and organ skills to good use. She was a 1955 graduate of Hunceville High School where she was a cheerleader and played in the Band.

She is survived by her children, Mike Johnson, Misty Viscarri, Mitchell (Heather) Overton, Matthew Overton, Thomas (Willa) Overton, William O. (Gabrielle) Overton Jr; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William O. Overton Sr; parents; brother, Roger McAnnally

Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Cheryl Payne on Oct 4th, at 2:30 PM at Community of Christ at, 3396 Wheeling Rd. NE Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Community of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved