Moneer "Jr." Hatem
Lancaster - Moneer Peter "Jr" Hatem, 83, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 6, 1936 in New Lexington to the late Moneer and Nellie Hatem. Junior retired from the U. S. Army. He will be remembered as an avid fisherman.
Jr. is survived by his children Jack (Fiancé Tia Henderson) Hatem, Mike (Margaret) Hatem, Tim (Susan) Hatem, Keith (Kathleen) Hatem, Toni (Jamie) Graley, Lance (Nora) Hatem, 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, twin brother Joe (Carol) Hatem, brother George Hatem, and sister Mary Jo (Doug) Shackelford many nieces and nephews, and his furry companion Hot Rod.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years Sheila (Dusenberry) Hatem, parents, brothers and sisters, John Hatem, Ray Hatem, Georgine Camp and Rosemary Allen
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private service will be held by the family in New Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in the memory of Jr. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020