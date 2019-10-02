|
Baltimore - Monica Glynn, age 89, of Baltimore, OH, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence. Born July 31, 1930 in Chicora, PA to the late Francis & Mary Alice (Black) Knoll, she was a graduate of Slippery Rock University. She was a retired elementary school teacher at Christ the King Elementary with 32 years service, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. She enjoyed golfing and playing the piano. Survived by her daughter, Anne Glynn Zajicek, MD, Pharm D.; son-in-law, Ofer Zajicek, Ph. D.; grandson, Eli Zajicek; sisters, Mary Geibel, Bernadette Huefner, Donna "Betty" Neff; brothers, Fr. Lester Knoll, OFM, Thomas Knoll; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Glynn in 2016; sisters, Rita Barnhart, Agnes Pfaff; brothers, John Knoll, Francis Knoll, Fr. Charles Knoll, OFM, and Donald "Ed" Knoll. A Roman Catholic graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, Oct. 4 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 915 St. Rt. 68, East Brady, PA 16028. Friends who wish may contribute to the Post 3761, 2155 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd., Baltimore, OH 43105 in Monica and Paul's memory. Shiva will be held at the home of Anne & Ofer Zajicek in Rockville, MD on Sunday and Monday, October 6 and 7 from 6-8 pm. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
