Myrna K. Hartle
Lancaster - Myrna K. Hartle, 87, took her last breath and went to the Lord at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born Myrna Mae Knight on April 24, 1932, to Richard Orville Knight and Evelyn Mae Wagoner in Columbus, Ohio. In her teens Myrna was active in Campfire Girls, where her nickname was "Myke," and she graduated from North High School in 1950. She met her husband, Richard E. Hartle, at Freshman Camp of The Ohio State University, and they were married on September 19, 1954, at Indianola Church of Christ in Columbus.
Myrna graduated from The Ohio State University as a registered nurse in 1954 and worked for three years as a school nurse in the Columbus Public Schools putting her husband through medical school. They subsequently lived in San Antonio, Texas, during her husband's internship and spent three years as a military family in Wurzburg, Germany. Myrna enjoyed their stay in Germany so much with a nice home in Unterdürrbach, a suburban village, and traveling in Europe, that she was homesick for Germany, when she returned to the "Land of the Round Doorknobs." After 18 months in Columbus, the family settled in Lancaster in 1964.
Myrna was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in the Loyalty Circle and played with the Celebration Ringers (handbell choir) for more than 25 years. She volunteered at the front desk of Fairfield Medical Center for 38 years, serving nearly 8,000 hours, and she was an active member of the Fairfield County Medical Alliance, serving as president in 1970-1971. As a volunteer at the Fairfield County District Library she monitored the third floor exhibit area for several years. As a member of the Family Y she was a long-time participant in the aerobic exercise programs and enjoyed swimming in the pool weekday mornings. She was active with her husband in American Field Service (AFS), and they hosted students from Germany and the Netherlands at different times.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard E. Hartle, and their four children: Michael (Ann) Hartle of Loveland, Ohio; Cheryl (Bob) Stinson of Pataskala, Ohio; Susan (Terry) Dersch of Springfield, Ohio, and Andrew (Brenda) Hartle of Hebron, Kentucky; and grandchildren: Jackie and Becky (Collin); Abel, Joe and Tim (Lindsey); Emily and Robbie; and Patrick and Amanda.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Ruth Galbreath Knight.
A special thank you to Dr. "Maggie" Giancola and Alicia Grilliot of Fairfield Medical Center for their guidance and to Heidi Crum and the other nurses, nurse aides and staff of Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, and to Sue and Jackie of Home Instead. Myrna was at home and comfortable for her last days, and that is what she wanted.
Visiting hours at the Frank Smith Funeral Home are on Thursday, June 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be at Forest Rose Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster on Friday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Steven Garstad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, the Family Y or the First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 2, 2019