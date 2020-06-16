Myron D. Hively, Sr.



Myron D. Hively Sr. born June 28, 1942 in Butler Ohio was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 8, 2020 at The Pickering House surrounded by his family.



Myron was a loving father, caring and God fearing man.



Myron was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Marie Chaney Hively, sisters Juanita Haught, Lavina Lyendecker and, brother-law Weldon "Dude" Lyendecker, great grandson Bryson Mershon and daughter-in-law Anita Hively.



Myron is survived by his wife Tina, daughters LaDeanna Mowery and Vickie (Kevin) Blankenship, sons Myron Hively Jr., Darin Hively, Daniel "Scooter" Mowery, Trapper (Danielle) Hively, Ranger (Sara) Hively, Darrell (Sarah) Hively. Sister Ruby Weikle, grandchildren, great grandchildren. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and special friends Eddie Ewers, Steve Bair, and Russell Blankenship..



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. June 28, 2020 at Glassco Park, 6th Ave. Lancaster, Ohio









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store