Myrtle "Mickie" E. Hunter
Canal Winchester - Myrtle "Mickie" E. Hunter, age 89 of Canal Winchester, died Oct 2nd, 2019 at Winchester Care and Rehab. She was born to the late Curtis and Bessie Daniels Johns, on July 25, 1930 in Mobile, AL. She was a past member of Christ's Christian Fellowship where she was a music leader. She retired as a dental hygienist and enjoyed gardening, decorating and maintaining her home and spending time with her family and friends. Mickie will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (James) Walter; sons, Kenneth (Una) Hunter and Kurt (Sandy) Hunter; grandchild, Jamie Hunter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Darrel Hunter; brothers, Marion and Marvin Johns.
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 2:30PM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St. Baltimore, OH 43105, officiated by Mickie's daughter, Karen Walter. Burial will follow the service at Union Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call on the family on Monday from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019