Nan Barnebey
January 29, 1952-December 26, 2010
Nan Barnebey was the youngest of five, the only girl. When her brothers turned twelve, they each received a pocketknife. When she turned twelve, she asked where hers was. Her father, surprised, got her one. She went on to graduate from Alfred University in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in Ceramic Engineering. She worked on early man-made diamonds with GE, and later, on airplanes at Rockwell, including the B-1B. She loved to laugh, loved and made art and music, and was an amazing cook. She was generous and loved giving gifts. She struggled with mental health and a family history of suicide, eventually taking her own life at the age of 58. She was survived by three daughters and her partner of around thirty years.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020