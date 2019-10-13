Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Lancaster, OH
Lancaster - Nancy Acton Shaffer, 89 of Lancaster passed away on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Nancy was born on July 22nd, 1930. She attended East School the first year it opened and was voted Miss East School in 1944. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1948 and was voted Attendant her junior year. After graduation the family moved to Clearwater, Florida. Nancy worked for 31 years for Hall Wholesale Floral Company of Tampa. She loved to travel and work in her yard in Tampa. Nancy lived in Florida for 51 years before coming back to Lancaster.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Stephané) Duquesnoy, and their children, Alex, Raphael, Lili and Ana; step-daughter, Robin (Jeff) Hoffman, and their children, Jamie (Jared) Griffith, Betsy (Kiel) Woodburn, and Katie (Joey) Akers; step-son, Tim (Deb) Shaffer, and their children, Chris (Jody) Shaffer, and Dan (Marnie) Shaffer; nieces, Janet Muralt Cottrill and Cindy Husband; cousin, Barb Brenstuhl DeLong; as well as many great-grandchildren and other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Frank Thomas; second husband, Jack Lee Shaffer; parents, William M. and Anna M. Acton; step-son, Randall Shaffer; step-niece, Pamela Muralt; and cousins, Thomas Acton and William Kaumeyer.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Scoggin and the staff at the Pickering House for their loving care of Nancy.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at 10AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio with Pastor Mark Raddatz officiating. Arrangements are being handled through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to the Pickering House (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Nancy's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
