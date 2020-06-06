Nancy Ann Price
Baltimore - Nancy Ann Price, age 70 of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy was a faithful member of Seton Parish in Pickerington. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Victor O'Connell, and sisters Katheryn and Sharon O'Connell. She is survived by her loving husband Clarence Price; mother, Alice O'Connell; son, Brian (Jennifer) Price; daughter, Carrie Gorrell; brothers, Michael (Cindy) O'Connell and Patrick (Rhonda) O'Connell; grandchildren, Cameron Price, Trenten Gorrell, and Kyla Price; and many friends. A visitation will be held, Monday June 8, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. Pickerington, Ohio 43147 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm, and a funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N. Pickerington, Ohio at 10:30am with a visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Covid 19 funeral guidelines will be followed at all services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Seton Parish at https://www.setonparish.com/giving in honor of Nancy. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com




