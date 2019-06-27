Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Betzer Cemetery
Carroll, OH
Carroll - Nancy C. Bewick, age 75, of Carroll, was received into the peaceful gentle arms of the Lord Jesus on Monday, June 24, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born January 12, 1944 in Wadsworth, Ohio, the first child of the late Howard and Lillian Dannemiller. Nancy graduated magna cum laud from Siena Heights College in Adrian, Michigan, majoring in art. She became a much honored and beloved elementary school teacher, enriching the lives of multitudes of students, serving 31 years in the Delano Union school district in California. Nancy retired to Carroll with her husband to be close to her family, and to realize her dream of having enough property to grow trees and establish a wildlife area for God's natural creation, which she so much loved. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Bewick in 2011; and brother, Timothy Dannemiller. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Daniel) Duncan; brothers, Jim (Dianne) Dannemiller, Gary (Joyce) Dannemiller, Charles (Tammy) Dannemiller, Edward (Karen) Dannemiller; sister-in-law, Betty Dannemiller; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be 2 pm Saturday at Betzer Cemetery in Carroll, Ohio with the Rev. Andy Amos officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Nancy's memory. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 27, 2019
