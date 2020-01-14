Resources
1934 - 2020
Lancaster - Nancy J. Braden 85 of Lancaster went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on January 7, 2020 at her residence peacefully in her sleep. She was born on October 8th, 1934 to William R. and Izora McDonald in West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years George W. Braden, daughters Barbara A. Chaffin, and Nora J. Lutz, son Dale W. Braden, and grandchildren Clarence R. Lutz and James W. Braden. She is survived by daughters Patty J. Braden, Iva J. (Dan) Spohn, and Teresa L. Long, sons John E. (April) Braden, and George W. Braden Jr., 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher. She was retired from Valley View Nursing Home. Nancy's love for people carries on even in death, as she has donated her body to the school of science at OSU.

A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
