Nancy J. Dennis
Rushville - Nancy Jane "Janie" Dennis, 70 of Rushville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at her residence. Janie was born in Lancaster, Ohio on December 23rd, 1949 to the late Harry E. and Florence M. Marshall. She is also preceded in death by her infant brother, James. She was a school teacher and a farmer. She loved her family, gardening, sewing, and crafts dearly and was a member of the Rushville United Methodist Church, a 52 year member of the OES and the Treasurer of Parthenia #124 and 57 year member of the Richland Grange, as well as the County Deputy for the Fairfield County and Perry County Granges. She was also member of the Farm Bureau and served as the Secretary for the West Rushville Burial Association for over 30 years. Janie was also known as the "Donut Lady" by many from the Fairfield County Fair Art Hall.
Janie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Keith Dennis; children, Brian (Tammy) Dennis, Brent (Rachel) Dennis, and Brad (Shelly) Dennis; grandchildren, Rylee Jo, Cody, Lily, Bryce, Christopher, Crockett, Addie, Gavin, and Valerie; sister, Becky (Bill) Ginnery; brother in law, Dean (Karen) Dennis; as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank FairHoPe Hospice and special friends, Shelly Romine and Pat Kirby for their loving care and support for Janie.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Paul Wymer and Bill Thomas officiating. Burial is to take place at the West Rushville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6PM-8PM; Saturday from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM; as well as ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services on Sunday. The Order of the Eastern Star will be conducting services at 7:30PM on Saturday.
The family encourages memorials to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020