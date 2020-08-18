Nancy J. Dennison, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born October 25, 1946 in Peebles, Ohio the daughter of Russell and Lucille (Hunt) Vorhees.Nancy's faith was central in her life. Seeking God's wisdom and guidance each and every day over the years. She had many health challenges but never complained or gave up. She turned to the Lord to get through it all. She shared her faith with others through her testimony.Family was everything to Nancy. Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy was a very loving woman who would do anything for anyone. She was the rock of the family. She will always be loved and never forgotten.Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Dennison; children, Larry (Cindy) Dennison Jr., Brenda (Alan) Shiflet, Debra (Jeff) Collison and Jamey (Cindy) Dennison; grandchildren, Ryan, JJ, Kimberly, Travis, Tyler and Justin; great-grandchildren, Austin, Alexis, Taylor, Dylan, Chloe, Mya and Avery; brother, Russell E. (Sandy) Vorhees; sisters, Margie Henderson and Violet Lowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Wanda Calton, Mable Henderson and Linda Huffman.A time to visit with Nancy's family will be Thursday from 4 - 7 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Friday at 10 AM at Floral Hills Memory Garden. Online condolences at