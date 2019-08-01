|
Nancy Lee Stone
Lancaster - Nancy Lee Stone, 61, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on January 2, 1958 in Lancaster.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Donald Stone; daughters Amy Stone, and Kimberly (Patrick) Dufner; grandchildren, Nicholas and Jared Dufner; mother-in-law Edna Meredith; brothers and sisters, Hank Muncie, Thomas (Marlene) Muncie, Rose Maples, Paula Muncie, Joyce (Bruce) Talbott, Kathy (Kenneth) Riggins, Ed (Janelle) Muncie, and loved by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hale and Pauline Muncie and brother Leonard Muncie.
Nancy was a loving nurse, devoting her entire 40 year career to Fairfield Medical Center. She was recently awarded the 2018 March of Dimes Ohio Nurse of the Year in the general medical/surgery division. Nancy enjoyed educating young nurses, spoiling her grandsons, and spending time with her family and friends.
"Nursing is part of who I am. I'm a wife, I'm a mother, I'm a grandmother. But nursing is a lot of who I am. So I identify myself a lot as a nurse."
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Friday, August 2 and on Saturday from 10:00AM to the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Forest Rose at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Medical Center Foundation 5th Floor Palliative Care. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019