Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Nancy Lee Wetzel


Nancy Lee Wetzel Obituary
Nancy Lee Wetzel

LANCASTER - Nancy Lee Wetzel, 75, of Lancaster went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born November 16, 1943 to the late Jarrel and Ruby Hargus.

Nancy is survived by her sons, John Edward Wetzel and Adam Lee (Jessica) Wetzel; daughter, Robin Jean Wetzel; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Gregory (Caroline) Hargus; sisters, Barbara Ann Stephenson and Carolyn Sue (Bob Clay) Myers; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Monday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fairfield Medical Center Foundation, Cancer Care Fund, 401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
