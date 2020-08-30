1/1
Nancy Marie Cruit
Nancy Marie Cruit

Lancaster - Nancy Marie (Nungesser) Cruit, 74, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday August 28th, 2020. She was born April 17th, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to Wilbur and Martha Nungesser, the fourth of their thirteen children.

She attended St. Mary, Bishop Fenwick, and graduated from Lancaster High School, class of 1965. She married the love of her life on September 23rd, 1967 and together they raised two children.

She is survived by husband David L. Cruit of 52 years; sons David E. Cruit (Tonya), Daniel L. Cruit (Julie); grandchildren Rachel E. Cruit, Sarah K. Cruit Roth (Colton Roth), Allison M. Cruit Shaw (Nolan Shaw), Evan D. Cruit; great grandchild Kendall S. Shaw; step grandchildren Phillip (Megan) Russell, Felicia (Tanner) Riley, Faith (Cameron) Bailey, Jerry "LJ" Cash; step great-grandchildren Cadence E. Bobst, Braylee E. Cash, Paislee M. Riley, Mason T. Harrop, Camreigh E. Bailey, Seamus V.P. Russell, Aoife B.S. Russell; brothers and sisters John Nungesser (Janet), Susan Nungesser Kilbarger, Edwin "Ed" Nungesser (Paula), Theodore "Lee" Nungesser (Peggy), Vincent "Tom" Nungesser (Penny), Wayne "Terry" Nungesser (Michele), Mary Nungesser Moreland, Christopher Nungesser, William "Bill" Nungesser, Anthony "Tony" Nungesser, Timothy Nungesser, Joseph Nungesser; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Martha Rayburn Nungesser, father-in-law Carl Cruit, mother-in-law Vivian Cruit, brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Cruit, and brother-in-law Ron Kilbarger.

The viewing will be held on Friday September 4th, 2020 from 10am-12pm. The funeral service begins at noon at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Lancaster, Ohio with the burial service to follow at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio.

To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
