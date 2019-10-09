|
Nancy Welsheimer
Lancaster - Nancy Sue Welsheimer, age 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 8, 2019. Nancy was born February 9, 1931 in Lancaster, OH to John and Ruth (Thomas) Dodds. She graduated from St. Mary School class of 1949. Nancy was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Welsheimer, her sister Kay Renko, and her brother Thomas Dodds.
Nancy is survived by longtime companion and partner Robert Clark and family, her sister, Marty (Don) Westhoven, sister-in-law Jo Ann Dodds; sons William Welsheimer Jr. (Michael Beecham) of Clayton, NC, Steven (Carol) Welsheimer of Galena, OH, John Welsheimer of Ashland, KY, daughters Ann (John) Ety, Mary Ellen VanHorn, and Susan Wygum, all of Lancaster.
Grandchildren W. Andrew Welsheimer, Jennifer (Trent) Whittington, David Foraker II, Danielle (Tony) Cordo, Ashley (Seth) Baer, Michael (Jennifer) VanHorn, Rachel (Nathan) Shafer, Christopher Wygum. Great Grandchildren Emma and Abby Whittington, Avery, Seth Jr, and Aaleah Baer, Evelyn VanHorn, Riley and Colton Shafer.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Building Fund in Nancy's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019