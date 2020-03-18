|
Nathaniel R. Baker
Baltimore - Nathaniel R. Baker, known by his friends as "Nathan" or "Baker", died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born April 5, 1984 in Columbus, Ohio.
Nathan's last few years have been defined by drug addiction. To some, he was "just an addict". When people looked at him that is all they saw; and what a loss for them. He was funny, caring, fearless! He loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He loved the outdoors, adventure and travel. He was an amazing son, friend, uncle and brother. We encourage everyone to look for the person behind the disability and give them the love that they deserve.
Nathan is survived by his parents, Teana and David Gordon and Robert Baker; sister, Christina (Rick) Graves; brothers, Zach Baker and Cole (Megan) Gordon; nieces, Lili Gordon, Vivi Baker, Peyton Bryant and Harper Gordon; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time to visit with Nathan's family will take place Friday, March 20th from 5 - 7 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Creed of Recovery in Lancaster, Ohio (614) 404-6008 or [email protected] Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020