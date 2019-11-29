|
|
Neal A. Mitchell
Lancaster - Neal Allen Mitchell, 84 of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Neal was born in Mount Perry, OH to the late Ralph and Sarah Mitchell. He Graduated from Glenford High School and served his country in the United States Navy. Neal had retired from Harts-Big Bear and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Neal is survived by his wife, Marcille; son, Mark Mitchell; brothers, Don (Sue) Mitchell, Dale (Dianne) Mitchell and Larry Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Mitchell and granddaughter, Krista Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Roger Quay officiating. Visitation will be held ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church (125 N. Eastwood Ave Lancaster, OH) or the in Neal's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019