Neal Underwood
Lancaster - Neal Emerson Underwood, 87 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center with family members at his bedside. He was born on July 6, 1932 in Carroll, Ohio. He resided in Baltimore, Ohio for the majority of his life where he was employed by the Crown Zellarbach Corp. He has lived in Lancaster for the past 16 years with his beloved wife, Ernestine. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Neal graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1951. He was well known for his athletic accomplishments during high school. He was an active member of the VFW and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he was stationed in England for three years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Ernestine; children, Dr. Richard Underwood, Tara (John) Hilliard, Julie Cannon, and Phillip Underwood; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Marilyn) Underwood; sister, Trudy Thomas; special friend, Phil McCafferty; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth Underwood, Dorothy Shelton, Marabelle Powers, Joan Huard and infant sister, Judy Underwood; and son in law, Guy Cannon.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held with Fr. Craig Eilerman officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 132 South High St. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020