|
|
Ned Whittington
Lancaster - Ned Whittington, 84 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at his residence. Ned was born on May 19th, 1935 to the late Raleigh and Myrtle Whittington in Thurston, Ohio. He graduated from Thurston High School in 1953 and served in the United States Navy for four years. He retired from AT&T/Lucent Technologies in 1996 with 32 years of service. Ned was a member of the First United Methodist Church as well as a member of the American Legion Post 11.
Ned is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alberta (Johnston) Whittington; son, Steven Whittington; nieces and nephews, Penney (Mike) Hawkins, Rick Whittington, Jeff Whittington, Brenda (David) DeLong, David (Jeanne) Johnston, Lisa (Will) Duvall, and Raymond (Sandy) McCandlish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyliss and brother, Robert.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 1:30PM at Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Arrangements have been made through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019